Why Senseless Things are getting the band back together after 25 years away

During the 1990s, Senseless Things were years ahead of the alternative-rock pack with hits such as Homophobic Asshole, Easy To Smile and Too Much Kissing. Vocalist/guitarist Mark Keds sets the scene as all four members from their best-known era prepare to play together again for the first time since 1995.

Why are Senseless Things getting back together now?

I suppose it’s the first time all of us had a window, and also because I’ve been playing again with Cass [Browne, drums] in my current band The Deadcuts. Basically, the time felt right.

What brought about the break-up in the first place?

After signing to Sony Records our last three years were very difficult. That label was so restrictive and unsupportive. Dealing with the situation really wore me out, and at the same time opportunities for Morgan [Nichols, bass] and myself to do other stuff began to arise.

You and Morgan have been friends since the age of eleven, so unfinished business must play its part?

Oh yeah. Massively so. All four of us have remained friends, which has made the whole reuniting thing so easy. We’ve even got back into doing a bit of recording, which is pretty exciting. There may well be a new single.

Will you be playing any new songs at your Shepherd’s Bush show?

Yeah, it’s very possible.

Will there be any special guests joining you on stage?

Don’t be surprised if a few of our friends from the past join us for a couple of songs.

Who will be the the support acts for the show?

We’ve gone for good new bands: Skinny Girl Diet and The Tuts.

Might there be further Senseless Things activity?

I wouldn’t rule out gigs, but they’re less likely than… [pauses] After we split, Sony put out a posthumous ‘best of’ [The Singles, 1998] that didn’t represent us in the best light, and there’s talk of re-recording those songs, but it’s still really early days so I’m unsure how far we’ll take it.

Post-Senseless Things, you joined The Wildhearts briefly.

Yeah. Those were good times. I’m still very friendly with Danny [McCormack, bassist].

More recently you worked with Peter Doherty, co-writing The Libertines’ Can’t Stand Me Now. Pete’s a great writer. Last year we wrote some of the best stuff that we’ve ever done together. I really hope that it sees the light of day.

Hit On All Sixes, a second album from your other band, The Deadcuts, is due in April. What does it sound like?

It’s poetic, dark and beautiful.

__

Senseless Things play London Shepherd’s Bush Empire on March 25.