Why Mystic Festival remains one of Europe's most unique and essential metal holiday destinations

First established way back in 1999 with a lineup featuring first time headliners in black metal icons Emperor, Poland's Mystic Festival has since evolved to become a staple of the European summer festival calendar, and a must-attend event for metalheads old and young looking for the perfect combination of killer lineups, a great atmosphere and good value for money - all taking place within one of Europe's most unique and unforgettable festival settings.

Kicking off each June from the incredible surroundings of the visually awe-inspiring Gdańsk Shipyard, which has been an active part of central Europe's shipbuilding industry for almost 80 years, Mystic Festival guarantees four days of metal perfection, packing bands from right across the heavy spectrum from old school metal legends to upcoming underground artists to extreme metal royalty. This year's lineup is absolutely stacked, boasting everyone from headliners Ghost, Danzig and Gojira to Sleep Token, Meshuggah, Lucifer and Watain.

(Image credit: Mystic / Evoblack)

The historic city of Gdańsk, too, is an amazing place to spend a few days or nights. Acting as Poland's foremost seaport, it is regarded as an international hub for trading, tourism and culture, having topped many independent rankings for living standards and quality of life over the years. From the pleasant bursts of Gothic-Renaissance architecture to the curiosities and culture of the local markets, it'll make a stay worth your while before you even get to the festival.

As for the festival itself, it's never been easier or more cost-effective to get to a European metal festival for a few days. With Gdańsk Airport less than a half hours' drive away from the festival site and cheap flights available from numerous cities across Europe, you won't have to break the bank to make Mystic your first choice festival this summer. Throw in a fantastic, friendly and save atmosphere and food and drink costs that won't cripple you like many mainstream festivals, and you've got the ultimate, great value heavy metal experience of a lifetime on your hands.

Mystic Festival 2023 takes place from June 7-10 at the Gdańsk Shipyard in Gdańsk, Poland. For tickets and more information, head to the official Mystic Festival website.