Why Mystic Festival is Poland's most essential heavy metal event

Having first landed back in 1999 with a bill topped by extreme metal legends Emperor, Poland's Mystic Festival has grown and grown with each passing year to become one of Europe's most essential heavy metal destinations each summer.

This year, the latest incarnation of Mystic will take place from June 2-4, in the unique (and metal as hell!) surroundings of the Gdańsk Shipyard, with unmissable headline sets from British heavy metal gods Judas Priest, prog metal overlords Opeth and the reunited metal legends, Mercyful Fate, led as always by the mighty King Diamond.

The rest of the bill is a stacked smorgasbord of metal heavyweights, featuring the likes of Mastodon, Killing Joke, Saxon, Katatonia, Mayhem, Vader, Igorrr, Benediction, Baroness, Witchcraft, Kvelertak, Tribulation, The Raven Age, Brutus, Svalbard, Raging Speedhorn, Bleed From Within and many, many more!

"It's a dream come true that we are able to put together all those bands," says Michał Wardzała, head of the Mystic Festival production team and the man who founded the festival, in an exclusive interview with Metal Hammer. "It's all in an old, historic shipyard, and the infrastructure there is just, 'Wow!'. It's perfect. Some people wonder, 'Did they build it just for the festival?' because it fits so well. It's a huge area with different buildings, a big main stage area...it's magic."

Plus, if three huge days of metal wasn't enough, there's also a special 'Warm Up Day' show featuring none other than extreme metal icon Tom G Warrior, putting on a special legacy performance taking in songs from Hellhammer, Triptykon and Celtic Frost, with support from Carcass, Decapitated, Urne, Gaerea and more!

Tickets are on sale now along with all other info at mysticfestival.pl.