What's on your free Bloodstock CD in the new issue?

When the opportunity came up to put together a special CD to mark the imminent a-mosh-alypse that is Bloodstock 2015, we decided to delve beneath the murky surface to create a celebration of the bands reppin’ for metal’s dank and delightful underground across the festival. The man to help us curate such a brutal masterpiece? Trivium frontman and extreme metal aficionado Matt Heafy, of course! Luckily, The Heaf – whose band headline Bloodstock on the Friday night this year – was more than happy to oblige.

“I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: metal isn’t just a genre of music, metal is a lifestyle,” offers the man himself on helping us compile this beastly riff-a-thon. “I’ll never forget how exciting it was to dig deep, to search beyond what was merely presented in the forefront of music to find the really good stuff. Metal, with its ever-evolving sub-genres and ever-growing underground scene, has constant genre-bending and genre-defying bands building within its catacombs; bands who have developed their craft despite all odds.

“At your fingertips could be the next Slayer, the future Behemoth, the second coming of Emperor,” he continues. “That’s the beauty of metal: at any moment, you could be discovering the next carrier-of-the-torch. Metal is the answer to the manufactured music of the masses, it is blessed to have the most devout and intensely devoted fans in the world; in order for us to keep metal alive, we need to support it at all levels. Enjoy this, my friends!”

What’s on your free CD.

BURGERKILL – Undefeated

A riotous cut from Indonesia’s biggest metal band.

REIGN OF FURY – Hypnotise The Masses

Thrashy noise from the Midlands.

PLANET OF ZEUS – The Beast Within

Riffs phatter than a walrus!

ETHEREAL – Psalm Of The Deceiver

Scouse synth black metal to rattle your bones.

SUMER – Chisel

Spirally post-metal madness.

PIST – Gutter Slut

Rollocking heavy metal to chug beers to.

FIRE RED EMPRESS – Behind The Veil

Riffs so groovy they’ll shake your hips off.

TAKEN BY THE TIDE – Don’t Move… Its Vision Is Based On Movement

Intense racket inspired by dinosaurs.

METAPRISM – Reload

South Coast metal might!

VILLAINY – Charlatan

Avant-garde metal from the dark side.

MUTAGENOCIDE – Hysteria

More ferocious UK noise.

CODEX ALIMENTARIUS – Impact

Devonian riffage that’ll probably pop your eyeballs.

PISS VIPER – Piss And Venom

With that name, what’s not to like?!

DIATESSARON – The Hummingbird

Proggy musings from Canada.

OAF – Fuck Off Seagull

Bludgeoning, hilarious madness.

