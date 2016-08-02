What happened at Cane Hill's Download festival debut?

In June, the snarling nu-metal beast Cane Hill rocked up to Donington Park for their first ever Download festival performance. It’s a rite of passage for any heavy band and one that the NOLA noisemakers embraced with ease… but what do bands get up to all day at Download?

Talking to frontman Elijah Witt, we discover it’s a particularly drunken affair. Sitting down to chat before Cane Hill’s show on the Dogtooth Stage, Witt’s experience has so far been “Drunk, muddy and little more drunk”. He also offers his tips for a highly unrecommended vocal warm-up – basically smoking and breathing. But what are festivals for if you’re not getting inebriated to your favourite bands?

Cane Hill’s debut album Smile is out now, via Rise Records.

Cane Hill's track by track guide to Smile

Cane Hill's guide to Alice In Chains