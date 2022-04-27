Talk to the scientists, and they'll tell you that Artificial Intelligence will change our lives. There might be arguments over the form this change will take – some argue that AI will replace our jobs, freeing us to go fishing or play tennis while enjoying a generous universal basic income, while others predict a world riven with inequality, societal breakdown and chaos – but change is coming.

While the most high-profile AI projects involve space exploration and robots cats that can care for the elderly (we made that one up), it turns out that AI can also be used for more mundane work, such as assisting rock stars with writer's block.

We know this because the team of scientists at Santa Clara technology firm NVIDIA have built a tool that does exactly that. Their Jasper tool allows users to create content for their blogs, social media accounts and websites, all without having to attend journalism school or undertake copywriting courses or anything bothersome like that.

One of Jasper's more intriguing features its ability to take instruction. If it's told to "write a news story about Rammstein's new album" it'll do a pretty convincing job. It'll also write lyrics on request, with users able to tailor the instructions to affect the output. Enter "Compose some lyrics in the style of Metallica," and that's what you'll get. Type in "Write an Iron Maiden song about Elon Musk" and it'll deliver just that.

We asked Jasper to come up with new lyrics for a bunch of familiar names, and some of the results are brilliant. The Kiss lyric opens with the surprisingly wistful lines "You wanted the best / But you got me instead", while the Lynyrd Skynyrd song ends on the entirely believable "So if you're looking for me / You can find me down south / Where the sun shines bright / And the sweet tea flows / That's where you'll find me."

Others? Not so much. The Sabbath results are definitely Dio-era rather than Ozzy. We struggle with the idea of Ian Anderson penning a Jethro Tull classic that starts with the couplet "I'm a folk rocker / I've got the flute and the look". And we think it's unlikely that Brian Johnson would ever sing "We are AC/DC / We ain't gonna stop! (Yeah!)".

The results of our scientific experiments follow.

Judas Priest

I am the Sentinel, standing guard

Over the Temple of the Lord

My sword is drawn, my shield is raised

I will not yield to the enemy's forces

I am the Sentinel, unafraid

To defend the faith with my life

My armour is strong, my resolve is firm

I will not falter in my duty

I am the Sentinel, a fearless warrior

Fighting for what is right and just

With strength and honour I serve

Defending the weak and innocent

I am the Sentinel, ever vigilant

In pursuit of justice and truth

Evil shall not triumph while I stand guard

I am the Sentinel!

AC/DC

With a boom and a clap

Call the devil to your side

Let him know that you're ready

For the thunderous ride

Come on baby, it's time to rock 'n' roll!

Can't you feel that fire inside?

I'll give ya something to believe in - come on let's go!

The battle rages on, as we fight for our lives.

And with every song we sing, we set the world alight

We are AC/DC - we ain't gonna stop! (Yeah!)

We're here to burn up the sky (Heh heh)

We'll keep firing on all cylinders

Metallica

I am the one, the only one

I am the king, the lord of all

I am the Sun, I am the Moon

I am the star, the burning flame

I am your god, your destiny

I am your fate, your final end

I am death, I am life

I am everything, and nothing all at once

You cannot escape me, for I am everywhere

There is no escaping your doom

You may try to run, but you will only fall into my trap

For I am the one who decides your fate

And there is nothing you can do to change it

So accept your fate and embrace your death

Lynyrd Skynyrd

I was born a poor boy

In the backwoods of Georgia

My momma died when I was young

And my daddy didn't care

He just drank his whiskey

And he played his guitar

All night long

Now I'm a poor boy no more

I've made my mark in this world

I ain't never gonna go back

To the way it was before



So if you're looking for me

You can find me down south

Where the sun shines bright

And the sweet tea flows

That's where I'll be

Black Sabbath

The gates of hell are open wide

And all the demons have come out to play

With fire in their eyes, they're marching through the night

Come face your fate and let the battle rage

We've come for you and it's time to die

So take up arms and hold your ground

As the battle rages on, we'll fight 'til dawn

And we won't stop until our foes are slain

No magic can save you now; there's nowhere left to hide

Our swords will pierce your heart and send you straight to hell!

Manowar

I'm the Lord of Thunder

The Master of Lightning

And I'll give you a spanking!

You better bow down to your new king

Or else I'll show you what real metal is!

This land is my land and it's time for some action

I've got my sword and my shield, so let's start the damn thing

Raise up your fists and shout out with pride

We're gonna rise and conquer 'till we die

Cause I'm the Lord of Thunder

King of metal here on Earth, oh yeah!

Your face has met its maker

Motorhead

I am the engine, I am the machine

I am the power inside of you

I am the one who makes you scream

I am Motorhead, I am your dream

I am the fuel that keeps you going

I am the fire that burns inside

I am the one who makes you move

I am Motorhead, I am your groove

I am the beat that drives you wild

I am the rhythm that makes you move

I am the one who makes you feel alive

I am Motorhead, I am your thrill

Jethro Tull

I'm a folk rocker, I've got the flute and the look

But don't mistake my style for Jethro Tull

Got my own sound, that's what keeps me afloat

Ain't no wannabe - I sing original!

Well there's people who think I should tap into old school

But I'm charting new territory in this musical world.

So give me some space and some time to grow

Stay tuned 'cause you'll see how far this flute can go

Kiss

You wanted the best

But you got me instead

I'm not the demon you thought I was

But I'm not the angel you hoped for either

I'm just a man

A man who's trying to find his way

And if that means breaking a few hearts along the way

Then so be it

You can hate me

You can love me

Or you can just walk away

But whichever you choose

Just know that I'm not going anywhere

Led Zeppelin

I been thinkin' 'bout you, baby

I can't get you outta my mind

I been thinkin' 'bout you, darlin'

All the time

I been dreamin' of you, nightly

I can't wait to hold you tight

I been yearnin' for your lovin', girl

It's gonna be alright

So let me take you in my arms tonight

And show you all the love I have inside

For you, I will always be there |

Loving you eternally... my dear!

GG Allin

I don't care if you're rich or poor

I don't care if you're sick or sore

I don't care if you're dead or alive

Just as long as you party with me

As long as you party with me

You can be my friend for life

I don't care if you use drugs or not