Taboo rock’n’roll artist Indya releases her Gimme Ya Luv EP on 30 August, 2019, available via all major music stores.

Describing the EP as “a dose of glam rock with intense trance-inducing alternative synths, a splash of reggae and a heavy influence of Marilyn Manson,” Indya delivers a wild confused sound with multi-complex riffs like Hendrix. If you like blues, metal and reggae, then Indya will be right up your street!

Tracks include:

1. Gimme Ya Luv

2. Harder Faster

3. The Final Line

4. Pink n Leopard

5. Strip Me Down

6. If Ya Don’t Like it

7. Rewind Love

Indya is backed by musicians Aaron King, Andy Basiola, Joel Day and Save Blackjack. You can hear Indya’s EP for the first time when the band take to the main stage at Weyfest Music Festival, 18 August 2019, alongside Reef, Broken Witt Rebels and Toffees.

Indya is sponsored by Electric Rebel Tattoo Lounge, East Grinstead.

Follow Indya on Facebook and Instagram.