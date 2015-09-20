Watch the death metal version of Grease

A staple for any DJ working a high school reunion has been reimagined in the style of death fucking metal.

Originally performed by Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta, You’re The One That I Want is no longer a sugar-sweet pukefest of a song and now a certified death metal rager.

With music from YouTuber Andy Rehfeldt, and vocals provided by Thomas Hinds and Dori Kreisz, we can assure you that you’ll never watch Grease in the same way again. We’re just waiting for someone to re-record a speed metal version of Greased Lightning.