Watch The Darkness's mad video for new summer anthem Happiness

The Darkness have released a video for their new single, Happiness.
A summer anthem released in, uh, December, singer Justin Hawkins says the single is a tribute to the traditional British holiday season: “Happiness is about seeing only the golden sand and overlooking the broken glass. Hearing the waves crash and filtering out the grotesque cries of mating gulls. Smelling the distant odour of fresh chips and ignoring the stench of nearby dog shit. Happiness is a choice. Choose The Darkness.”
The animated video features the band in a surreal underwater world of mermaids, octopuses, speedos, seahorses, sexy fish, tigers and even the woman from the cover of Permission To Land.
The single is the latest song to be taken from the album Pinewood Smile which entered the UK Album Chart at No.8, and topped the Rock & Metal Chart.
Despite this, Classic Rock critics did not include it in their Albums of the Year list, the miserable gets.
The Darkness are on tour right now. Go and see them, they’re a right laugh.
Dec 01: Stoke-On-Trent Victoria Hall
Dec 02: Nottingham Rock City
Dec 03: Norwich UEA
Dec 05: Guildford G Live
Dec 06: Margate Winter Gardens
Dec 07: Southend-On-Sea Cliffs Pavilion
Dec 09: Birmingham O2 Academy
Dec 10: London Eventim Apollo
Dec 11: Brighton Dome
Dec 13: Cardiff St David’s Hall
Dec 14: Bristol Colston Hall
