Watch Lars Ulrich attempt to sing Judas Priest’s Delivering The Goods

More than 35 years after Lars Ulrich briefly considered becoming the band’s frontman, Metallica have finally let the drummer have a go at singing.

Footage has emerged of Lars wrapping his tonsils around Judas Priest’s 1978 classic Delivering The Goods during a jam session in the band’s backstage rehearsal rooms in October 2018. Rather than trying to hit the high notes, Rob Halford style, his guttural growl is more ‘hungover brickie’. You can see his valiant attempt at the 7:35 mark in the video below.

We’ve said it once, but we’ll say it again: Lars, mate, don’t give up the day job…