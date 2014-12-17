Vote For The Metal Hammer Readers' Album Of 2014

In the current issue of Metal Hammer we’ve published what we think is the definitive albums of 2014 list – but of course, we may be wrong. This is your chance to vote for your favourite album of the year.

Choose from one of the albums below to cast your vote. The albums listed are the top thirty from our Critics’ Choice list (we couldn’t list every album released this year, could we?).

Voting begins now and closes on Sunday 21st December, with the winner named the following week. This is entirely up to you guys, so get voting now to crown the winner of the Metal Hammer Readers’ Album Of 2014!