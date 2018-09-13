Vote for the band you want to play Progress Wrestling's Wembley arena show

On September 30, Progress Wrestling will have their biggest ever show at the iconic Wembley Arena in London. It will be one of the biggest independent British wrestling shows of all time, and we're giving the chance for one band to open the show and play to hordes of bloodthirsty wrestling fans!

Last month over 100 bands put themselves forward for the challenge, and after a lot of deliberation between the Metal Hammer team and the guys at Progress Wrestling, we have boiled it down to these final four bands: Bearfist, Forty Winters, Passengers and Wars. And now it's up to YOU to vote for your favourite. The band with the most votes will go on to open the show at Wembley arena.

Not bad, right?

Voting closes midnight September 16.

Check out each band below.

Bearfist

Forty Winters

Passengers

Wars

Tickets for Progress' Wembley arena show are available now.