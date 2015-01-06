Vote for Sabbath

Next month marks the 45th anniversary of the release of Black Sabbath’s debut. Since then, there’s been 18 more albums, plus Ozzy’s departure, Ozzy’s return, the Dio years, Ian Gillan, Tony Martin, a brief fling with Glenn Hughes, splits, reunions, re-reunions, and so much more.

To celebrate these 45 remarkable years, we’d like to compile a list of the Greatest Black Sabbath Songs Ever™, as voted by by the people who know the songs best: that’s you. And you. And you, over there.

All you need to do is visit the official polling page, and choose your favourite five songs from the Sabbath catalogue. We’ll do the math, and publish the results in the next issue of Classic Rock.

VOTE NOW.