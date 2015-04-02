VIDEO: What happened when Corey Taylor met Charlie Adlard?

Unless you’e been living under the largest boulder on Earth for the past week, you’ll know by now that the latest Metal Hammer cover was designed by comic book hero Charlie Adlard!

In this special mini-documentary, we go behind the scenes of the creative process of the latest Metal Hammer cover with The Walking Dead’s Charlie Adlard and self-declared superfan Corey Taylor.

Step into Charlie’s home studio and the ‘meeting’ backstage at Wembley Arena where the idea was formed and the two icons discuss the parallels between Slipknot’s career trajectory and the overwhelming success of The Walking Dead.

And this is the finished product:

