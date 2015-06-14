VIDEO: Parkway Drive talk Download festival and new album Ire

When not turning Donington into a moshy mudfest, Aussie breakdown pushers Parkway Drive took the time to sit down with Hammer for a quick chat about the festival and the band’s new album.

Describing Download as an institution and “bloody fantastic”, frontman Winston McCall is all smiles when this festival is concerned, and after their bruising main stage performance it’s easy to see why.

Away from the stage, Parkway also have an album on the way in the form of Ire. Winston goes into detail about the title and the need to be angry in the world today as you can’t sit back and be placid.

Watch the full video below.