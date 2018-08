Ahead of their set at Soundwave in Melbourne, Austin and Tino sit down with Metal Hammer to discuss Aussie’s premier metal festival.

Having played the festival before, Of Mice & Men are “back to do it all again but ten times better!” But that’s not all, while in Australia they’re also gonna be rekindling their love for sunshine and Nando’s.

They also give insight into their imminent UK invasion with Aussies The Amity Affliction and LA’s Volumes. A tour which will undoubtedly be fucking chaos.