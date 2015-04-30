Video: In a new band? Halestorm have some advice for you...

Here’s the second part of our video interview with Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale and her brother Arejay.

In this filmed clip, the pair ponder the measure of success, look ahead to their Carnival Of Madness American dates with The Pretty Reckless and impart some sage advice to fledgling bands.

Lzzy says: “In the band, we say you just have to ‘rock forward’. It’s so rewarding to be on this other side and know how much time you’ve put in with your best friends – to be able to have a moment with them onstage every night is priceless.”

Rock forward. Got that? Watch the full video below.

Check out the first part of that filmed interview, plus guitarist Joe Hottinger’s track-by-track guide to their album Into The Wild Life…

Video: Halestorm on Into The Wild Life

Track-by-track: Halestorm – Into The Wild Life

The second part of your guide to Halestorm's new album