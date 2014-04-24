Velvet Revolver man gives studio masterclass...and you can be there!

Velvet Revolver guitarist Dave Kushner is to appear at London’s Metropolis Studios on April 26/27 to deliver an exclusive masterclass, giving an in-depth look at his music career for a live studio audience. And TeamRock users can save £100 on the price of admission.

Taking the form of an onstage interview and multitrack demonstration in Studio A, Kushner will insights into Velvet Revolver’s music and discuss his career as a film and TV composer, including his work on cult TV series Sons of Anarchy. The interview will be followed by an audience Q&A.

Attendees will hear Velvet Revolver as never before as Kushner plays the original multitrack masters of their biggest hits on the studio’s state-of-the-art audio equipment. Fans will also get a meet and greet/signing opportunity with the guitarist.

Metropolis Presents… In The Studio with Velvet Revolver’s Dave Kushner: From Metal to Movies takes place on April 26 and 27. The masterclass sessions run from 3-5pm and 6-8pm each day.

Tickets, limited to 55 tickets per session, cost £149.00 plus booking fee per session and can be booked here. To get the exclusive TeamRock discount enter the code VR01 when prompted.

Here’s a reminder of Velvet Revolver at the peak of their powers.