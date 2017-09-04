Tyrion from Game Of Thrones used to be in a punk band

Yes, Game Of Thrones fans, that’s right. Tyrion isn’t just Hand Of The Queen and the man who showed Tywin Lannister to the great throne in the sky, but he used to front a punk-funk-rap band called Whizzy in New York. How’s that for a plot twist?

As you can see in the pictures below, circa 1994, Peter Dinklage and his band Whizzy had a lot of sweaty fun playing around New York, blasting his trumpet and sporting some very suave shades.

Peter Dinklage playing trumpet with Whizzy at Columbia University, 1994. (Image: © Steve Eichner)

But it wasn’t all fun and games (of thrones), he revealed in an interview with Playboy that the scar he has running from his neck to his eyebrow came as a result of a rowdy gig in New York City.

“We played a show at CBGB, and I was jumping around onstage and got accidentally kneed in the temple. I was like Sid Vicious, just bleeding all over the stage. Blood was going everywhere. I just grabbed a dirty bar napkin and dabbed my head and went on with the show.

“We didn’t care much at the time about personal safety. We were smoking and drinking during our shows, and one time my bass player fell off the back of his amp because he passed out. It was one of those bands.”

Peter Dinklage performs with Whizzy at Columbia University, 1994. (Image: © Steve Eichner)

There’s no footage of Whizzy on YouTube unfortunately, so you’ll have to make do with Peter teaming up with Coldplay for Comic Relief.

