Hornets. Fancy coffee. Neil Sedaka? What could it all mean? Find out in this week’s Tweet Surrender.

Devin’s tweet got us thinking about the winged pests. Here’s a fact: hornets are wasps of the genus Vespa, and closely related to mopeds. Hang on, that can’t be right.

Since when did the 30 Seconds To Mars frontman become a ghost? How will he present an award at the Oscars later this month? Imagine the pandemonium.

That might be the least rock ‘n’ roll tweet ever.

If ‘party’ is a polite way of saying ‘you’re rubbish at shaving’, then party.

That’s comedian and sometime Yo La Tengo percussionist Todd Barry with some bloke. A tennis player from Denmark or something.

Mike Vennart takes orders from a two-year-old? What else does he do? Make their food and clean up after them?

It’d be probably be quicker for Harley to just smash his records than go to the trouble of melting them, letting them cool, then smashing them. Or, and this is just a suggestion, he could take a deep breath… and post them to TeamRock.

Wise words. We’d like to add ‘any grown man who wears mittens’ to that list.

There’s name-dropping, then there’s name-dropping. We were just mentioning this to our friend Taylor Hawkins from the Foo Fighters the other day.

We’re not sure if the Motörhead guitarist’s Twitter has been hacked or not. Mind you, Oh! Carol is a tune. Erm, we were just hacked for a few seconds.

It’s not even lar-tay, mate. See?