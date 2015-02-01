Tweet Surrender

This week got a bit lively, didn’t it? Blink-182 imploded, a member of Black Sabbath was arrested in Death Valley and Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea got a little over-excited during Sheffield United’s FA Cup tie versus Tottenham. Here’s the best tweets of the past seven days…

If you’ve been following the Blink-182 saga this week, then you’ll know things got really awkward after Tom Delonge posted this photo. Maybe Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker were simply fed up with their bandmate pretending to be a lioness in photographs.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist was no doubt left shame-faced when Christian Eriksen scored Spurs’ winner in the 88th minute. Maybe he should stick to his beloved LA Lakers and taking his top off.

We’ve no idea what the Halestorm vocalist’s miracle drink tastes like, because we stopped reading after the word ‘vinegar’.

Turns out we’re not evil.

The ‘little distraction’ happened on Tuesday, when the Black Sabbath bassist was arrested for misdemeanour assault, public intoxication and vandalism following a bar fight at the Corkscrew Saloon in Death Valley National Park. He was released shortly after and took time to pose for a post-arrest snap. We’re not sure who his cycling companion is, although he looks the quiet sort.

We blame Peaky Blinders, but be thankful that current FA rules prohibit the wearing of flat caps. Particularly ones with razorblades sewn into the peak.

So why didn’t you post a photo on Twitter then? Yep… No further questions, your honour.

And on a similar note, does anyone know where Joe Bonamassa was playing in New York?

The Set It Off frontman’s wrestling journey seems to have ended as quickly as it started. Somewhere, Hulk Hogan is tearing up his favourite yellow vest in disgust. And muttering, ‘brother’.

You should have watched the film, Frank. It’s only about two hours long. Don’t remember any aliens in the fi– hang on…