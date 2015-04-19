Who claims to have the ocular power of a big cat? Who cried at the new Star Wars trailer? And who inadvertently channeled Alan Partridge? Find out in this week’s Tweet Surrender.

We’re ready.

Go on.

Shut the front door. Will life ever be the same?

You can’t leave a group of children unsupervised without them going viral with a xylophone-led version of Crazy Train.

The latest Star Wars trailer got everyone of a certain age moist-eyed and giddy. We cried too, when we remembered Jar Jar Binks. The lanky abomination.

Some people call this ‘The Breakfast Of Champions’. Others call it ‘There’s No Milk In The Fridge’.

Keith Morris looks as though he’s stepped on a piece of Lego.

We think Alan Partridge hacked the former LostAlone frontman’s account that day.

We’re pretty sure you can get drops for that.

Mark can always console himself that those are the very people who shout at the TV – usually because someone’s chalice wasn’t as shiny as it was described in the book.