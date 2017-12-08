Tracks Of The Week: new music from Stone Broken, Brian Fallon and more...

Welcome folks to Classic Rock’s Tracks Of The Week; as you’ll see we’re starting to get a bit festive over here, with the first Christmas singles coming in (you’ll find two of the best in the list below) alongside the usual run of non-Christmassy fresh meat. But first off let’s look at last week’s top three, in reverse order:

3. Joe Satriani – Headrush

2. Cormac Neeson – White Feather

1. The Scaramanga Six – Stabby Fork

Who’s done the most inspired job this week? Which song here makes you sit up, meerkat-style, and think ‘HELL yes!’? Tell us by voting for your favourite at the foot of this page, after another listen of last week’s winners The Scaramanga Six. Enjoy!

Ally Dickaty – Don’t Let Go

The Virginmarys frontman has written rather a good Christmas song – an acoustically rooted, heartstring-tugging ballad that climaxes with the searing, articulate urgency Dickaty does so well. All proceeds go to Manchester homeless charity Cold Nights. Download it for free from The Virginmarys’ website (Ally suggests people donate £1 for the song). Or visit his MyDonate page dedicated to raising as much money as possible to help the charity.

Stone Broken – Worth Fighting For

A change of tone now with this hit of concentrated heavy rock drive from Brit rockers Stone Broken. They might only be about to release their second album (via Spinefarm, in the new year) but they sound ready to compete with rock’s big fish on the international stage. Nice.

Brian Fallon – Forget Me Not

One of the best things the former Gaslight Anthem frontman has done in recent times (in our opinion), Forget Me Not is the latest taste of upcoming solo album Sleepwalkers, due out in February. Chirpy and hand-clappy, but laced with bittersweet angst, we reckon it’ll become a new live favourite.

Nothing More – Do You Really Want It

More anger now (the good kind), this time from these beefed up Texans. Taken from new album The Stories We Tell Ourselves, it’s all crashing riffage, emotional melody and notions of “buzzkill”, “American demons” and changing the world. Way too earnest and…well, American? Actually no, because Nothing More do this formula with bite and personality.

Black Foxxes – Sæla

A beautifully, expertly gut-wrenching slice from the Exeter trio’s upcoming album Reiði (inspired by head-clearing time spent in Iceland by frontman Mark Holley). Poppier and smoother than much of what we saw on 2016’s ragged I’m Not Well, Sæla sounds like something that could make them ‘do an Elbow/Coldplay/similar’ and become massive – without compromising on their own guttural intent.

Medusa Glare – Here An’ Now

Time now for this week’s ‘pleasantly surprising’ track of choice. Kiwi rockers Medusa Glare don’t look like rockstars. Singer Jason Galu looks the bloke who does your tax, until he opens his mouth – revealing on-the-money classic rock pipes – and you’re forced to have a serious rethink. Here An’ Now doesn’t rewrite any books, but it delivers on hefty rock riffage mixed with grungy 90s swagger and ambience in style.

AWOLNATION – Seven Sticks Of Dynamite

Rick Rubin and Duff McKagan make appearances in this stylishly fighty western bar brawl video – apt accompaniment for the American rock innovators’ steely-eyed cut from upcoming album Here Come The Runts. With singer/main man Aaron Bruno on splendidly high-pitched form (to almost haunting effect) it’s a king-sized tune in a cleverly crafted framework.

Rock Remembers Rick – Christmas Eve (Nanana)

Another Christmas single for your festive delectation, this time in memory of the late, great Rick Parfitt. Featuring the likes of CJ Wildheart and The Quo Choir (and recorded at the Official Status Quo Fan Club Convention), it’s a fond, sing-along tribute to a much missed guy – growing from sweet acoustic beginnings into a fuzzy, rollicking knees-up. It’s what he would’ve wanted, we imagine.