Tracks of the Week: new music from Brothers Osborne, Piston and more

Eight bands. Eight tracks. Eight reasons to feel good about the state of rock'n'roll right now – and, indeed, life in general. Interested? Read on, then tells us which track you think is the best (by voting using our poll at the foot of this page).

Last week's winners were Black Stone Cherry, followed by Firekind in second place and the Allman Betts Band in third. A strong top three for sure; well played to all involved. Have a spin of our victorious track, then check out our new selection.

Maybe one of your favourite bands is featured? Or maybe you're about to discover a new favourite? Either way, we hope you enjoy listening as much as we do.

Brothers Osborne - Hatin’ Somebody

The latest single from the Nashville-based sibling duo is a sunny, syncopated mesh of Little Feat grooves and hat-tips to the Allman Brothers. The lyrical message isn’t exactly a head-scratcher (in a nutshell: “y’all be nice to each other”) but it’s hard to argue with, much like the song itself. Want more? The new album, Skeletons, is out on October 9.

Piston - Let Us Rise

“As humans we all have to progress, and we can deal with anything together,” says singer Rob Angelico, of this meaty, riffy shitkicker from Midlands rockers Piston. “We need to show love right now more than ever. The only race that matters is humanity. Let's rise, come together, and become one. I'm excited to play this live and thank you for all of your support - you are awesome!" Damn straight.

Canadian duo Crown Lands tap into their earthy and otherworldly sides on this heavy, sensual, Zeppelin-esque headbanger. “Lots of space and nature imagery keep the song from touching down into reality,” says guitarist Kevin Comeau, “but the music is quite rooted in blues and glam rock. Is it about aliens? Is it about cars? Is it about aliens driving cars? Maybe. Either way, it’s a lot of fun to play.”

Sunflower - Get Yourself Together

Imagine the sweetest song you’ve heard all year, then dip it in sugar and harmonies… Ok so that might sound awful depending on your mood, but you can trust us when we say that this catchy, 70s-baked mix of pop, rock and soul (from Brisbane, Australia) is an absolute delight. Some sort of coming-of-age indie movie soundtrack, or primetime TV ad campaign, surely beckons.

Matt Zajac - Daisy Chain

Zajac evokes the weirder end of the Beatles with this hooky, boot-stomping shot of macabre riffage, psychedelia and 70s lead lines. The twisted rock cabaret soundtrack you never realised you needed (but, actually, you do).

Ryan Hamilton & The Harlequin Ghosts (feat. Kay Hanley) - Oh No

Master of the finely crafted, bittersweet pop rock earworm, Ryan Hamilton has built his latest single around...erm, the album and song names of other bands (the Beatles, Rolling Stones, Prince, Journey, Oasis, Beach Boys, Bowie, George Harrison, Springsteen...see how many more you can count). Cutesy gimmick? Well, yeah. And yet we really like it, and if you're in the market for a shot of post-heatwave warmth, we reckon you will too. Letters to Cleo singer Kay Hanley guests.

The Midnight Preachers - Pusher Woman

If beefy, dirty blues rock is your thing – preferably with one foot in the present and another in the classics – you'd do well to check out these Irish rockers. Mixed and mastered by former GN'R guitarist Ron 'Bumblefoot' Thal, their latest single swaggers with oomph and ease. Think Rory Gallagher joining the Dead Weather in a biker bar in the American south, and you're in the right ballpark.

Rick Wakeman - The Red Planet

How about some classic prog to finish? Delivered in a resplendent, prog-tastic, keys-twiddling manner of which only Rick Wakeman is capable? Oooh go on then. Red Planet might have precisely zero footing in the present year (or indeed any year since, like, 1973) but in times like these we could probably all do with an enveloping blast from the past, and in that regard Wakeman obliges in cape-fuls.