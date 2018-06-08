Tracks Of The Week: new music and videos from The Magpie Salute, The Record Company and more

We've found a veritable treasure chest of shiny new tunes this week, and take great pleasure in sharing these choices with you guys. Huge thanks to everyone who voted last week, here are your top three (in reverse order):

3. Koyo - Jettisoned

2. Halestorm - Uncomfortable

1. Elevation Falls - Armies Rising

So congratulations to Elevation Falls. Job well done. But who'll sway the vote this week? Check out our selection below, then vote for your favourite at the foot of this page. Right after you've listened to Elevation Falls' winning single from last week, Armies Rising... Enjoy!

The Magpie Salute – Send Me An Omen

In the aftermath of The Black Crowes’ split, co-founders the Robinson brothers veered off in different directions. Older brother Chris pursued psychedelic jams and staunch independence (with the Chris Robinson Brotherhood). Rich, on the other hand, just wanted to play rock’n’roll. Well, we say ‘just’ – this first taste of The Magpie Salute's first full original LP is rock’n’roll of the most infectious yet richly textured kind. Charged with soul and Southern sensibilities, alongside guitars that pull you in right away – not to mention fantastic vocals from former Moke man John Hogg – it’ll have you gagging for the full thing (on sale in August).

Dee Snider – Tomorrow’s No Concern

The erudite, former Twisted Sister mouthpiece/blonde bombshell is back with a new solo record of no-arsing-around metal and hard rock’n’roll – fittingly titled For The Love Of Metal. This rollicking, galloping beefcake of a song makes a mouthwatering appetiser, all roaring, gung-ho vocals and NWOBHM-nodding machine gun riffs. Big, bombastic, classic-sounding stuff, it's furious yet great fun. Nice one, Dee.

The Record Company - The Movie Song

The Grammy-nominated blues n' roll trio are going from strength to strength, as tastes of second album All Of This Life make their way onto the internet. In this latest number, sweet acoustic strumming, sun-kissed slide and heartwarming keys are served up alongside singalong-friendly odes to childhood memories. We can totally see this appearing in some sort of stylish indie film soundtrack (probably helped by the pleasingly crackly, atmospheric lyric video), and topping summer road-trip playlists on both sides of the Atlantic. Luscious stuff.

Enuff Z'Nuff - Metalheart

Next up we have a new song from one of the ultimate underrated bands of the 80s. The hair, clothes and name spelling (and typeface) said 'hair metal floozies', but at their best the music was all glorious power pop – and that's essentially what we get with Metalheart. Taken from upcoming new album Diamond Boy (available in August), the name is the most 'metal' thing about this sweetly harmonised, hooky-as-hell new tune. Sugary, however, it is not. After so many highs, lows and tribulations stretching back decades, it's no surprise that there's a pensive allure undercutting the whole thing.

Sarah Shook & The Disarmers – The Bottle Never Lets Me Down

Country music of the most confessional, tattoos n' bourbon-coated variety now, from North Carolina country-punk troubadour Shook. The Bottle Never Lets Me Down is a commanding blend of no-bullshit storytelling and melancholy dashes of blues, rock, dark country and more. Think Johnny Cash, but female, and jamming with the dark-roots likes of Me And That Man - in a punk club, in some dusty corner of the South - and you're on the right track.

IDLES – Danny Nedelko

Bristol five-piece IDLES are perhaps better known for white hot anger – of the most potent, socially aware punk kind. So you might be surprised to find that Danny Nedelko is really very chirpy. Lyrical themes of immigration, fear and hate abound, but in a bouncy, scuffly, feel-good framework. And the video has made us smile a lot. Check out more on second LP Joy As An Act Of Resistance, out in August.

The Darkness - Solid Gold (live)

Last year The Darkness played a lovely big ol' barnstormer of a gig at London's Hammersmith Apollo – with songs cherry-picked from across their catalogue – which was captured for one and all in CD, double LP, cassette and download form. You can buy the full thing on June 15, but here's a tasty bite to whet your appetite; one of our favourites from latest album Pinewood Smile.

Richie Kotzen – Riot

Yes he's a singer-songwriter with a healthy catalogue of tunes and husky, Cornell-nodding pipes. But as anyone who's seen his chops in guitar magazines, video tutorials and the like will testify, Richie Kotzen is fundamentally a six-string wizard, and the opening passage of Riot reminds us of this in syncopated, fusion-tastic style. Not that it's all 'look-at-me' noodling; dextrous verse action morphs into an easier, breezier chorus that you can strum along to rather more easily.