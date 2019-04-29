Tracks of the Week: new music and videos from The Black Keys, Bishop Gunn and more...

Hey folks and welcome to the latest edition of Classic Rock’s Tracks Of The Week. We’ve got a fabulous selection of lip-smacking new things to tempt you with – including some legit big fish, alongside fresher faces – but first let’s have a look at who you all rated the highest last week. In reverse order, your top three were:

3. Rival Sons - Too Bad

2. Hollywood Vampires - Who’s Laughing Now

1. Jacob Reese Thornton - Sketches Of You

Congratulations Jacob Reese Thornton, who secured first place by a healthy margin! And of course bravo to Hollywood Vampires and Rival Sons on first-class second and third place tracks. Now let’s get on with this week’s list. You know what to do; listen, judge, maybe listen and judge some more, then VOTE with all your might for your favourite at the foot of this page.

First up, a lil’ victory lap for Jacob…

The Black Keys - Eagle Birds

The Black Keys' new album is called Let's Rock, and based on this new cut we doubt you'll be disappointed. Essentially a fairly straight-ahead bluesy boogie, albeit laced with their inimitable stylish fuzziness, it's a tasty, concise (two minutes and forty seven seconds) shot of cool fun.

Bishop Gunn - Anything You Want

This is probably our favourite track from the Mississippi rockers’ album, Natchez, so we were delighted to see they’d made a video for it. Comprising a smorgasbord of clips from their latest touring exploits, it’s a visceral backdrop to a vibrant, gnarly piece of Southern rock that manages to be moody and shitkicking at the same time.

Chris Robinson Brotherhood - Chaffeur’s Daughter

The hippier, freakier of the Robinson brothers is back with a new album, and it’s one of his best Brotherhood records yet. This dulcet slice of spacey Southern charm is one of our favourites, with sun-soaked guitars and harmonies so effortless and breezy (but bang en pointe) they could’ve just blown in of their own accord.

DeWolff - Big Talk (Live)

The strident opening track from the Dutch kids’ 2018 album, Thrust, is rendered bigger, noisier and generally ‘oomphier’ on this new live recording. If you’re unfamiliar with the band, now’s an excellent time to rectify that. What are you waiting for? Get stuck in...

Bruce Springsteen - Hello Sunshine

There’s something of the late Glen Campbell in this pretty, plaintive new tune from Springsteen, who’s next album hits shelves in June. Part lonesome cowboy, part brooding troubadour tune – with shuffling drums, swooping strings and sunset-primed tones – it’s a beautiful return from The Boss.

Newly signed to Parlophone for their forthcoming album, Celebrity Mansions, Brit rockers Dinosaur Pile-Up come bearing a super snappy, spunky mesh of alt sensibilities and punchy hard rock riffage. They've been making interesting noises for a few years now, but this cocksure hook-fest just might be what pushes them to the next level...

Hollis Brown - Bad Mistakes

Foot-thumping, garage-fuzzed winner – with a pleasingly swaggering, snarling quality – from the New Yorkers' upcoming new album Ozone Park, which can be yours to own in June. Short, sweet and crammed with attitude, it's a classy cocktail.

Tom Hannay - Feeding Hand

The video might show him schlepping up the country in a motorhome, and playing to uncompromisingly empty rooms, but Tom Hannay's new single is rather lush – displaying the kind of mature, commanding voice and sophisticated production that belies those smalltime images. One to watch out for...