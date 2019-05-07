Tracks of the Week: new music and videos from Slash, Black Futures and more...

As the post-bank holiday dust settles we’ve been busy scouring the realms of rock and roll for the finest new treasures. We reckon we’ve gathered some tasty stuff, but first let’s look at last week’s top three in reverse order….

3. Tom Hannay - Feeding Hand

2. DeWolff - Big Talk (Live)

1. Bishop Gunn - Anything You Want

Congratulations to Bishop Gunn, who romped to victory with Anything You Want, and well played DeWolff and Tom Hannay on top-notch second and third place tunes. Now, slap on your best rock-primed ears and pour yourself a cup of delicious tea/coffee/juice/bourbon (depending on what kind of day you’re having...) and get a load of this new lot, then VOTE for your favourite in our easy-to-use poll at the foot of this page.

Slash feat Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators – Boulevard Of Broken Hearts

As the rejuvenated Guns N’ Roses wagon continues to roll, Slash comes bearing a reminder that his solo fire is still very much alight. This latest cut from Living The Dream - his excellent 2018 LP with Myles Kennedy and co - reaffirms what high standards the top-hatted one has continued to set himself, and meet in style.

Black Futures - Tunnel Vision

Try to put these guys in a box at your peril – a view supported by this slice of their upcoming debut Never Not Nothing. Their hooky sense of adventure is infectious, however. There’s rock, a bit of punk, quite a bit of electronica, some bouncy futuristic vibes, a healthy respect for the dark side… Genuinely interesting, fearless and fun. Well worth catching live, too.

Neon Animal (feat. the Healthy Junkies) - Vive Le Rock

More-ishly sleazy, hip-shaking glam rock’n’roll now from Brit rockers Neon Animal. Vive Le Rock struts, snarls and swaggers in a haze of cigarette smoke, jutting guitars and skin-tight leopard skin. In a world where 70s London was still the benchmark of all things cool, these guys would reign supreme.

Analog Party - Model Youth

Next up we’ve got some propulsive, riotous modern rock from LA, in the vein of QOTSA and Stone Temple Pilots. Model Youth is all fuzzy guitars and woke sense of urgency, but rooted in a pleasingly old-school ear for a good bluesy hook and catchy chorus. Commanding stuff. Might just do rather well...

The Brink - Are You With Me

The Cambridge five-piece are gearing up for the release of their debut album, Nowhere To Run, from which this heartfelt, upbeat number is taken. In one sense it’s very old-school, suggestive of hours spent inhaling the 80s likes of Def Leppard and Bon Jovi, but in another it’s decidedly present-day – nodding to the emotive, millennial-era likes of Twin Atlantic and Biffy Clyro.

Rival Karma - Go

Originally a four-piece, London-based Rival Karma have slimmed down to a duo and now come bearing this fast-paced blend of oomphy garage rock and Black Keys-era blues with a (their words) “unique Ninja Rock twist”. Intrigued? Plug in and get involved.

Stonefield - Sleep

Psych-rock gets a doomy, stoner makeover with the new single these Aussies – taken from their forthcoming album BENT, produced by King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard dudes Joe Walker and Stu Mackenzie. If King Gizzard smoked the fattest joint known to humanity and listened to Black Sabbath on repeat for a few days, this could be the result.

Ivy Crown - Run

We’re finishing today with the riffy, brooding new single from Copenhagen’s prime new melodic metallers Ivy Crown (formed in the aftermath of popular Danish punk rockers Taras). Like what you hear? Check out more on LP Echo, which is due for release later this year.