Tracks Of The Week: new music and videos from Fantastic Negrito, White Denim and more

Welcome to another edition of Tracks Of The Week, in which we present you with top new tunes that we think deserve your attention. We've got a super selection for you this week – from new guys and fresh ideas to classic chops and familiar faces – and hope you enjoy them too.

Fantastic Negrito – The Duffler

Easily one of the coolest things to happen to blues in recent years, Xavier Dphrepaulezz (aka the more easily pronounceable Fantastic Negrito) is the voice/guitarist/mastermind behind this zingy, jabbing yet swaggering blend of Isley Brothers-nodding vocals, organ swirls and hip-hop sensibilities. Taken from upcoming album Please Don’t Be Dead, which you should definitely check out when it’s released on June 15.

Von Hertzen Brothers – To The End Of The World

The Finnish siblings excel on this commanding, enigmatic yet hooky highlight from the equally enigmatic War Is Over. One of the shorter, punchier numbers from said album (but still packing in a hell of a lot into three minutes and fifty seconds), if this is what the end of the world will sound like, we might actually enjoy it.

White Denim – Magazin

We’ve thoroughly enjoyed head-bobbing along to this cool, charismatic hybrid of modern psychedelia, alt rock and fuzzy blues, courtesy of Austin, Texas rockers White Denim. If you appreciate what the likes of Demob Happy have been doing – mixing classic sounds with more current scuzzy tones – you’ll appreciate this. Like what you hear? You’ll find more on their new album, Performance, which goes on sale 24 August.

The Magic Numbers – Ride Against The Wind

Holy moly, it’s them! The Magic Numbers! The sunshine-y, harmonised foursome with matching dark locks and jackets who were massive, like, 13 years ago! Not that they’ve thrown in the towel since then, and this new song of theirs is rather gorgeous; seamlessly blending mellow, surfy vibes with ‘70s guitars and luscious piano. Ahh, swoon...

Graveyard – The Fox

Next up it’s the latest single from the Swedish rockers’ upcoming new album, Peace. With guitars nodding to the 60s’ likes of Hendrix, and singer Joakim Nilsson sounding stronger than ever, it’s seem their (admittedly short-lived) break-up didn’t do them any harm. Nice.

Big Kizz – Long Distance Call

Now for something featuring one of the Graveyard guys that didn’t return, post-break-up (drummer Axel Sjöberg). Mixing flavours of old soul with the louche darkness of The Velvet Underground – plus pleasingly throat-grabbing vocals – it’s an atmospheric swathe of pain, prettiness and despair.

Little Caesar - Time Enough For That

LA hard rock stalwarts Little Caesar are the men behind this soaring, singalong power ballad. Taken from latest album Eight (three guesses how many albums they’ve done now??), it’s a sweet, huggable but classy swell of rousing melodic goodness. Laavely.

From The Deep – Where Blue Shadows Grow

We’ll leave you now with the last video from (Flesh For Lulu main man) Nick Marsh, before he passed away in 2015. Filmed towards the end of Marsh’s battle with cancer, and featuring his partner Katherine Blake, it’s a stirring cocktail of delicate piano, strings, spine-tingling vocals and acoustic guitar. A moment of quiet from a man known to make a lot more noise, and a poetic final impression.