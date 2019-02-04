Tracks Of The Week: new music and videos from Demob Happy, Bishop Gunn and more...

Welcome, dear peoples, to the latest edition of Classic Rock’s Tracks Of The Week. Need some new music in your life? You’ve come to the right place. Whether you dig Southern rock, cool bluesy stuff, straight-up hard rock, weird psychedelic shit or just want to exorcise some demons by singing along to a beautiful rendition of a classic ballad from a popular 70s musical (we’re nothing if not open-minded here…), we’ve got something for you.

But first to last week’s top three, the top two of which were only separated by six votes…

3. Hands Off Gretel – I Want The World

2. The Treatment – Bite Back

1. Screamin’ Rebel Angels – Sweet Petunia

Congratulations Screamin’ Rebel Angels! And to The Treatment and Hands Off Gretel for hard-fought second and third places. Now, let’s see who you rate this week. You know what to do: get listening, then get voting (at the foot of this page). The fate of your favourite lies in your hands, so use your power wisely. Before all, however, let’s remind ourselves of last week’s shitkicking victors the Screamin’ Rebel Angels. Enjoy…

Demob Happy – Less Is More

The Brighton-based rockers have a point; less often is more, unless you’re talking about the kind of 21st century psychedelia they deal in, in which case less is...well, not as desirable as more. This new single shows off their fuzzy yet fiercely hooky modus operandi at its most effective, blending Beatles-y hippie-isms with modern alt rock peacocking. Nice.

Gary Clark Jr – I Walk Alone

His new album, This Land, is out in a couple of weeks, and the advance tastes just keep on being really good. Here Gary reaches into the soulful falsetto end of his range, and uses it to propel this effortlessly cool mesh of bluesy rock, soul, hip hop beats and Rn’B sensibilities. One of the most commanding voices in blues rock today.

Bishop Gunn – Making It

Hailing from a small Mississippi town called Natchez, these guys released their debut album of the same name last year – from which this gorgeous, slide guitar-laced Southern ballad is taken. Singer Travis draws from the experience of being away from home, and of losing his brother to a heroin overdose; emotional subject matter elevated by use of the family’s old home video footage. Catch them live at intimate shows this month in Glasgow (25/2) or London (27/2).

Ulysses Wells – Back With The People

If Jack White, Stormzy and Royal Blood made a baby, Ulysses Wells (and yes, we're pretty sure that's his real name) might have been the end result. A good thing, if this is anything to go by. Back With The People is crammed with attitude and swagger, scuzzy riffs mixed with attitude-laden beats and hints of blues, which altogether immediately buy him the promise of cross-generational appeal.

The Franklys – Not Guilty

Punchy, frills-free garage/pop rock now from London foursome The Franklys, injecting some welcome oomph into the capital’s indie palate – though they’ve also earned their ‘proper classic rock’ credentials supporting Airbourne and kicking up storms at Download and Isle Of Wight festivals. Like what you hear? Check out more on EP Framed which comes out on April 5.

Stone Broken – The Only Thing I Need

Classy remix of the rising Brit rockers’ emotive single from album Ain’t Always Easy. “The Only Thing I Need is a feel good number,” singer/guitarist Rich Moss explains. “We wanted to write a song that would make people think about the friends, relatives, whoever, who mean the most to them; to think back to a point when they were just having fun, when there was no stress, even if only for a small amount of time…” Sound good? Plug in and turn it up.

Rival Sons – Hopelessly Devoted To You

Yes that is an acoustic cover of Olivia Newton-John’s classic you’re hearing – and yes it’s bloody lovely. One of the Youtube comments reads ‘Pretty sure this video got me pregnant’. While we can’t guarantee it will have the same effect on all of you, there’s no denying the blend of Jay’s honey-n’-fire vocals, Scott’s slide stylings and the song’s dulcet Grease nostalgia will be total catnip for many.

Dead Man's Whiskey – Racing Bullet

We’ll leave you with NWOCR favourites Dead Man’s Whiskey. This cut from the new expanded version of their album, Under The Gun Reloaded, features live footage from their popular appearance at Ramblin’ Man Fair last year. Like your rock hard, old-school and proudly in-yer-face, with a side of Slash-nodding lead guitar stylings? You’ll love this lot. Get involved...