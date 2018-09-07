Tracks of the Week: new music and videos from Andrew WK, Greta Van Fleet and more

The world needs new music. Specifically, it needs new ROCK music, because obviously that's the best kind. Once again we've had a good old time combing through tonnes of fresh tunes, whittling down to a list of eight. Last week was a close-fought battle with two bands coming in joint-third place...

3. Salvation Jayne - Cortez

3. Jared James Nichols – End Of Time

2. The Vintage Caravan – Reset

1. Hardcore Superstar – AD/HD

Congratulations to Hardcore Superstar! Check out their winning single below, then wrap your ears round this week’s selection board. And don’t forgot to vote for your favourite at the foot of the page. Enjoy!

Andrew WK – You’re Not Alone

Something of a Meat Loaf figure for the early ‘00s generation (in white jeans instead of ruffle shirts), Andrew WK is still partying hard – intense gaze, all-white ensemble and heart the size of a house very much intact. This keys-thumping, chest-swelling title track from his latest LP is like a big bear hug for the soul. If you’re having a crappy day, look no further for a boost.

Greta Van Fleet – Watching Over

Anticipation continues to build for GVF’s new studio album – Anthem of the Peaceful Army, on sale October 19 – as they release another appetising taster. This one is slower, slightly psychedelic and adds a theatrical shot of Dio-esque vocals to their vintage palette. Their rise seems unstoppable, their thirst for prime-cut classic rock unquenchable… or something… Either way, do check ‘em out.

Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs – GNT

The Geordie cohort that sanity demands we call Pigs are back, swerving sludgily between Sabbath, Lemmy and Electric Wizard on this number from new album King Of Cowards, out later this month. Rather a cool, macabre video too, featuring frontman Matt Batey wearing a Bacchanalian headdress, and eating cake. Mmmm cake...

The Lazys – Little Miss Crazy

Based in Canada but originally from Australia (where they seemingly soaked up a healthy quotient of AC/DC, Rose Tattoo, Airbourne and the like), this hirsute bunch come bearing beer-drinking rock’n’roll, pepped up with louche slide guitar hints and ALL the swagger. Singer Leon Harrison even rocks a red bow tie, and basically gets away with it. No mean feat.

Northward – While Love Died

Nightwish’s towering, ass-kicking lead singer Floor Jansen swaps symphonic fireworks for good old rock’n’roll in this tune from her new side project. Mixing driving hints of the Foo Fighters with snappy yet chunky riffs and some nicely screamy guitar heroism, it’s a looser contrast to her immaculately orchestrated day job. Like this? Check out the full, self-titled album on October 19.

JP Harris – JP's Florida Blues #1

Proof that excellent music videos can be made on a shoestring – with a simple-but-good idea, some solid art direction and a sportingly-stocked props box – Alabama-born Harris merges his zingy, jangling brand of countrified cheer with rollicking Fear & Loathing-esque spirit. Taken from Sometimes Dogs Bark At Nothing, on sale October 5.

Diamante – Bulletproof Baby

Adding a dash of Lady Gaga to her Lzzy Hale-meets-Joan Jett thang, blue-haired hard rock songstress Diamante is on punchy form – and literally punching things, in this gym-based new video. A slick, snarly shot of girl power (even if we sure as hell never look that good after a heavy work-out...).

Earthless – Electric Flame

We’ll leave you with a robust, longform jam of hard rock and metal tones (you might hear early Iron Maiden, Black Sabbath, a little Mastodon…), taken from the San Diego trio’s new live album From The West. Ingest, have a lil’ mosh at your desk, then go forth and have an excellent weekend.