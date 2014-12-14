Tracks Of The Week: 8/12/14 - 14/12/14

In a week when we probably should have been wrapping presents and stuffing stockings, we’ve been busy discovering new music instead. Here’s some of the best bits.

Hawk Eyes – Die Trying

**Merlin Alderslade: **“An anthemic, expansive showing that bodes extremely well for that new album!”

Dimesland – Are They Cannibals?

**Dom Lawson: **“Unhinged weirdo metal of the highest order from Oakland, CA. For fans of Voivod, Ephel Duath and Gorguts. So that’s everyone, presumably.”

Devin Townsend Project – March Of The Poozers

**Lewis Somerscales: **“Catchy as a really catchy thing.”

H.E.A.T. – Living On The Run

Jonathan Selzer: “In the gig version of Googlewhacking, I might be the only person on the planet who was torn between seeing H.E.A.T and Godflesh last Wednesday.”

The Last Ten Seconds Of Life – North Of Corpus

**Luke Morton: **“A mash of Upon A Burning Body heaviness with a weird King 810 vibe. Definitely one to get your mosh out to.”