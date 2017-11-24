Tracks Of The Week: music and videos from the Rolling Stones, The Cuckoos & more

Welcome, groovers and shakers, to Classic Rock’s weekly session of quality new tunes, taken this week from a healthy crop of vintage grapes and new flavours. First of all, however, let’s look at last week’s top three. In reverse order they are:

3. Starcrawler – I Love LA

2. Tax The Heat – Money In The Bank

1. Phil Campbell & The Bastard Sons – Ringleader

So who’s going to win you over this week? Something funky, fuzzy, bluesy, or something else? There’s a lip-smacking selection to get your teeth into here, so listen in, judge, then vote for your favourite at the foot of this page. And check out last week’s first prize winner Phil Campbell & The Bastard Sons…

The Rolling Stones – Roll Over Beethoven

Let’s get the weekend spirit started with this chipper shot of rock’n’roll by the Stones – at their most audibly, adorably young. Part of a collection of covers, classics and hitherto unreleased recordings (all live from the BBC), this Chuck Berry cover brings us bouncily back to Mick, Keef and co’s rhythm n’ blues roots. Deeelish.

The Cuckoos – A Little Bit Funky

Let’s get funky y’all, in a bluesy, Doors-esque kinda way. This quartet from Austin, Texas have one foot comfortably in the psychedelic rock worlds of Jim Morrison and Hendrix, and the other in fresh, forward-facing attitude. We like.

Towers Of London – Shot In The Dark

What? The slightly fighty lot with silly hair from the mid-00s? Are they even a ‘thing’ anymore? Yes they are, and things have changed: they’ve sharpened up, Alan McGee has taken them under his managerial wing, Donny Tourette (yes he of Nevermind The Buzzcocks fame) has become a qualified reiki therapist, and most importantly they’ve made rather a good new single; all soaring 90s-ish rock drive and maturity, plus their own strutting joie de vivre. Keep your eyes peeled for the full album in the new year…

Mother Feather – Egyptology

Walk like an Egyptian with these New Yorkers, who tell us “me and my man Tutankhamun, we’ve got some things in common” (yes it’s one of the best lyrics we’ve heard all week) amid layers of fuzzy cocksure alt-rock’n’roll. Super cool, with bags of attitude.

James Cutlass & The Wisterias – Geoffrey

This New Jersey threesome call themselves “soulful blues funk punks”. ‘What the fuck does that mean’, you ask? Imagine a jerky, scuzzy Red Hot Chili Peppers and Alice In Chains freaking out to old blues and soul records, and you’re on the right track. If you’re familiar with American funksters Vulfpeck, you may appreciate this lot (albeit in a much rockier way). This is Cutlass and co’s first music video, from debut LP James Cutlass & The Wisterias (Acts 1 & 2). Huge potential and quality ingredients.

Hell’s Addiction – We’re On The Road Again

Upbeat, confidently executed hard rock’n’roll (touches of game-raising guitar flashiness included) is the order of the day with these Leicester noisemakers. No tricks, no surprises, just straight-ahead good times – which, let’s be honest, is sometimes just what we all need.

Jack J Hutchinson – Deal With The Devil

Enjoy the rootsy oomph of The Black Crowes and Blackberry Smoke? You’ll appreciate the dulcet tones of British blues-meets-Southern rock singer/guitarist Jack J Hutchinson – complete here with background organ blasts and loose sunshiney sensibilities for a rousing overall effect. Lovely bridge section too, complete with ‘ahhhh!’ backing vocal layers. Check out the full album, Paint No Fiction, out now.

Black Label Society – All That Once Shined

How about some dirty, doomy Zakk Wylde stylings to finish? Yeaaahhh we’ll take that, because who doesn’t want to end the week with lashings of Sabbath-drenched protein and swashbuckling guitar? Precisely, no one. Enjoy!