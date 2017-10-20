Tracks Of The Week: new music and videos from Tom Keifer, Turbowolf and more...

Welcome to another edition of Classic Rock’s Tracks Of The Week, where a spread of quality new tunes are judged by you excellent people. Last week you voted these guys into the top three, in reverse order they are:

3. Helloween – Pumpkins United

2. Black Cage – Set You Free

1. The Dust Coda – When The Tide Comes In

And if you like the band in question, why not check out more of their music, or gig listings? Whatever you do, have a great weekend, and check out last week's first prize winners The Dust Coda (album out Friday 27 October):

Tom Keifer – The Way Life Goes

The Cinderella frontman brings hip-shaking, harmonica-laced blues and Stones-y rock’n’roll to the table with the title track from his acclaimed solo record. Swinging, soul-charged (courtesy of powerhouse backing vocalists) and highly re-playable.

Alice & The Lovers – Boneyard

Swindon’s Alice Offley has made friends in high places with her (and her band’s) blend of smoky 60s rock’n’roll, bluesy sensibilities and jutting garage rock. Stylish single Boneyard was mixed by Mike Chapman (of Blondie fame), with fellow Swindon-ite/XTC man Andy Partridge getting involved in production as well. One to watch.

Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown – Heartland

The bluesy guitar prodigy-turned-frontman and his crew have had a great year; smashing king-sized dates with Guns N’ Roses (plus a string of smaller but smokin’ headline shows) and releasing a quality new (self-titled) album, from which this fuzzy blues foot-stomper is taken. Young, hungry and oozing charisma.

A Perfect Circle – The Doomed

Thousands of Maynard James Keenan fans (waiting longingly for this lot, and Keenan’s other band Tool, to stir again) grabbed their headphones at lightning speed this week, with the arrival of this compelling, twisting new display of alternative metal royalty. Given that APC haven’t released an album since 2004, was this worth the wait? We think it was. Now, let’s have that long-awaited new album fellas…

Trucker Diablo – Let’s Just Ride

Northern Ireland’s heartiest come bearing riffy hard rock goodness – the kind you can dance to – in the shape of new track Let’s Just Ride. The sound of a ‘happy-drunk’ night at a really good rock club, elevated by some shiny, game-raising lead guitar flourishes and feelgood melody. Nice.

Turbowolf – The Free Life

Bristolian noiseniks Turbowolf return with the title track of their upcoming new album, due for release in March 2018. A rich shot of psychedelic, garage rocking freakery, thickly spread with punky distortion, it’s good to have them back.

Gwyn Ashton – Dawn Of Tomorrow

Lush, hazy piece of Lennon-meets-Sabbath trippiness to warm up your Friday afternoon now, courtesy of Aussie troubadour Gwyn Ashton – complete with kaleidoscopic video of Ashton noodling away in a forest. It’s a total nostalgia fest, of course, but from a man who knows exactly how to write a first-class tune it’s no dozy 60s rehash either.

SKAM – Take It Or Leave It

Accompanied by some brightly dressed blue-haired dancers (Walk Like An Egyptian-style, but rockier), Leicester three-piece SKAM are on heavy, hooky form with Take It Or Leave It. Part melodious Monster Truck beef, part Clutch-nodding grooviness, there’s much merriment to be had here.