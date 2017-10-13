Tracks Of The Week: music and videos from Helloween, Blitzen Trapper and more

Some of us here at Classic Rock HQ might be a little hungover today after our company conference party last night (and by ‘might’, we mean ‘are’), so we’re easing our heads with the tasty new flavours of Tracks of the Week. But first, let’s see who triumphed last week; in reverse order the top three are…

3. King King – Long Time Running

2. Four Dead Crows – That’s What You Get

1. Santa Cruz – Young Blood Rising

Now let’s turn our attention to this week’s batch of new tunes. Which one’s best? Only you can decide, so get your shiniest judging hats on, listen in then vote for your favourite. Before that, however, have another spin of last week’s first prize winner Santa Cruz. Enjoy!

Helloween – Pumpkins United

Get in the Halloween spirit a little early with this rousing new single from the German power metal heroes. After over 30 years and many ups and downs, it’s great to know they’ve still got it – in theatrical, guitar-blazing spadefuls. Altogether now: “PUMPKINS UNITED WE ARE!”

Blitzen Trapper – Wild And Reckless

“Wild and Reckless is about looking back on the crazy days of youth and wondering how you survived those sketchy times with danger eternally nosing at your heels,” said frontman Eric Earley, of the nicely roving title track of BT’s new album. Breezy and sun-kissed yet moody and thoughtfully layered – with hints of Springsteen, plus Dylan in Earley’s world-worn vocals – we think it’s lovely.

Simo – Shine

Daniel Cavanagh – This Music

Beautiful, slightly other-worldly new solo track from Anathema man Danny Cavanagh, featuring Anneke Van Giersbergen on guest vocals. Ethereal escapism built around pretty piano chords, it’s an uplifting breath of fresh air to round off the week with.

The Dust Coda – When The Tide Comes In

The latest hooky, chug-along taster from this London-based crew’s self-titled debut. Aussie singer John Drake veers between Josh Homme-esque softer verses and gritty hard Southern rage, while guitars move from mighty riffage to haunting bluesy echoes – eventually landing at pure singalong beef.

William Patrick Corgan – The Spaniards

Another pumpkin-themed one here, this time from the Smashing Pumpkins man formerly known as Billy. Well, technically there are no actual pumpkins here (unlike Helloween’s one earlier in this list), just an exquisitely imaginative mixed-media video – featuring period costumes, beautiful illustrations and a tiny person in a teacup. A gorgeous visual match for this plaintive, melodious piece of alternative rock.

Black Cage – Set You Free

If Guns N’ Roses spent a bit more time flirting with country in the South, they might have sounded something like this. Black Cage, who actually hail from Austria, have clearly drawn a lot from the likes of GN’R – plus modern hard melodic rock faces like Alter Bridge – and it’s done good things for them, if this is anything to go by.

Don Broco – Stay Ignorant

Don Broco are full of good surprises. So don’t be fooled by the dancey beats that start this off; once the chorus kicks in it’s all heavy guitars and pensive hard rocking, plus some unexpected but lush acoustic strumming in the latter half.