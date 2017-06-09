Tracks Of The Week: new music and videos from Mr Big, Dan Auerbach and more...

Last week’s winners were Yellowell, followed closely by The Fallen State in second place and Deep Purple in third. Good stuff all round, well done to those guys. But who’s produced the most delectable delicacy this week? A new band? A familiar face? The German blokes with ALL the fire? Listen in and decide, then vote for your favourite.

But first, let’s have another listen to Yellowell – last week’s excellent winners:

Jorn – Fire To The Sun

Norway doesn’t just do black metal – there’s heavy, all-guns-blazing AOR to be found as well, courtesy of Jorn. Played with gusto by blokes who’ve clearly ingested a lot of Dio, Whitesnake, Deep Purple etcetera etcetera, the galloping Fire To The Sun is joyously nostalgic, king-sized fun.

Rammstein – Du Hast

Du Hast is probably Rammstein’s biggest hit, so naturally it’s one of the most explodey-explodey numbers in their new Parisian live DVD. Coming from the most pyrotechnically minded band in…like, ever, that’s saying something. All hail the gods of hellfire, may they continue to be this full-throttle and fiery.

Delta Howl – Mary

The Froot – Midnight Girl

Funny band name, rather lovely song. The blissed out yet brooding Midnight Girl makes us think of 60s psychedelic rock and the Californian coast in slightly grungier bygone days – part sunny seaside, part hazy hoodoo. We like.

Shaman’s Harvest – The Come Up

The Missouri rockers hit the vintage amps and analogue pedals for new album Red Hands Black Deeds, of which this provides a swaggering, Stones n’ soul taste. Moody yet upbeat and more-ish.

Dan Auerbach – King Of A One Horse Town

That’s right, it’s him from the Black Keys and other respected musical projects, playing a stripped back set with rockabilly legend Duane Eddy on guitar. Super cool, in a soulfully haunting, strings-laden sort of way.

Mr Big – Everybody Needs A Little Trouble

The Big four reassemble for some pared down but effective grooving; taken from new album Defying Gravity. Guitarist Paul Gilbert can shred at a million miles an hour when he wants to (as anyone who’s hear a note of Racer X will know), so it’s oddly gratifying to see him opt for relatively unfussy, blues-based licks here, with just a little noodling for good measure. Nice.

Joe Bonamassa – Drive

This highlight from Joe’s latest album Blues Of Desperation gets the multi-textured acoustic treatment live at Carnegie Hall – sultry eastern elements included. If any track of the electric maestro was particularly suited to a lush ‘unplugged’ arrangement, it was this one.