Tracks Of The Week: 3/11/14 - 9/11/14

This week we went to see Babymetal, Motörhead and Orphaned Land to name a few. But what's going on back at Hammer HQ?

Behemoth – Blow Your Trumpets Gabriel

**Lewis Somerscales: **“Still getting goosebumps when this kicks in, that intro riff is awesome.”

**Colours To Shame – Who Is The Fifth? **

Dom Lawson: “Synapse-prodding chaos progcore from one of the most exciting new bands in the UK. I fucking love this lot.”

Guns N’ Roses – Welcome To The Jungle

Merlin Alderslade: “One of rock ‘n’ roll’s single greatest moments and a knock-out blow that still resonates to this day. Pick up our new issue to read all about the magnificently bonkers early years of The World’s Most Dangerous Band.”

Teitanblood – Burning In Damnation Fires

Jonathan Selzer: “The band that pretty much kicked off the occult death metal surge returned like a tornado ripping through a warehouse full of pandora’s boxes.”

Motörhead – Overkill

Luke Morton: “After seeing them lay waste to a rammed Wembley Arena, Sunday was spent listening to nothing but The Head. Long live Lemmy!”