The Top 10 Albums Of 1995

At The Gates - Slaughter Of The Soul

The pinnacle of the Gothenburg sound and the album that launched a thousand imitators – even if no one has come close to the original.

Deftones - Adrenaline

Deftones were the thinking person’s nu metal band right from the start, and their debut album was smart, inventive and utterly unique.

Down - NOLA

Down were more than just Phil Anselmo’s side-project: their dope-smoke-wreathed grooves were where his heart really lay.

Faith No More - King For A Day, Fool For A Lifetime

Under-appreciated at the time, King… has aged brilliantly. FNM were the 90s’ most inventive band – listen to this for proof!

Fear Factory - Demanufacture

Man met machine on Fear Factory’s breakthrough record – a bleak view of a dystopian future that hit home with the force of a piston factory.

Life Of Agony - Ugly

Streetwise hardcore kid Keith Caputo channelled his inner pain on LOA’s second album – and there was a lot of it. A master- piece of cathartic misery.

Meshuggah - Destroy Erase Improve

The point where they perfected the formula… and it was magnificent. Way ahead of its time, the rest of the world is still playing catch-up.

Monster Magnet - Dopes To Infinity

Acid-spiked riffs and Dave Wyndorf’s mind-melting worldview combined on MM’s nuclear-powered trip through the cosmos. Trans- dimensional stoner metal.

Paradise Lost - Draconian Times

90s British metal bands lagged behind their US and Euro counterparts. With this commercial breakthrough, PL proved they could step up.

White Zombie - Astro-Creep: 2000

Rob Zombie’s crazed B-movie vision came to stadium-sized fruition on his band’s final album. A helluva of a way to bow out.

