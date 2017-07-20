The Top 10 Albums Of 1995

At The Gates - Slaughter Of The Soul
The pinnacle of the Gothenburg sound and the album that launched a thousand imitators – even if no one has come close to the original.
Deftones - Adrenaline
Deftones were the thinking person’s nu metal band right from the start, and their debut album was smart, inventive and utterly unique.
Down - NOLA
Down were more than just Phil Anselmo’s side-project: their dope-smoke-wreathed grooves were where his heart really lay.
Faith No More - King For A Day, Fool For A Lifetime
Under-appreciated at the time, King… has aged brilliantly. FNM were the 90s’ most inventive band – listen to this for proof!
Fear Factory - Demanufacture
Man met machine on Fear Factory’s breakthrough record – a bleak view of a dystopian future that hit home with the force of a piston factory.
Life Of Agony - Ugly
Streetwise hardcore kid Keith Caputo channelled his inner pain on LOA’s second album – and there was a lot of it. A master- piece of cathartic misery.
Meshuggah - Destroy Erase Improve
The point where they perfected the formula… and it was magnificent. Way ahead of its time, the rest of the world is still playing catch-up.
Monster Magnet - Dopes To Infinity
Acid-spiked riffs and Dave Wyndorf’s mind-melting worldview combined on MM’s nuclear-powered trip through the cosmos. Trans- dimensional stoner metal.
Paradise Lost - Draconian Times
90s British metal bands lagged behind their US and Euro counterparts. With this commercial breakthrough, PL proved they could step up.
White Zombie - Astro-Creep: 2000
Rob Zombie’s crazed B-movie vision came to stadium-sized fruition on his band’s final album. A helluva of a way to bow out.
