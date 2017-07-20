Trending

The Top 10 Albums Of 1995

By Metal Hammer  

Deftones, At The Gates and Down ruled the roost in 1995

cover art for Slaughter of the Soul by at the gates

At The Gates - Slaughter Of The Soul

The pinnacle of the Gothenburg sound and the album that launched a thousand imitators – even if no one has come close to the original.

Deftones - Adrenaline

Deftones were the thinking person’s nu metal band right from the start, and their debut album was smart, inventive and utterly unique.

Down - NOLA

Down were more than just Phil Anselmo’s side-project: their dope-smoke-wreathed grooves were where his heart really lay.

Faith No More - King For A Day, Fool For A Lifetime

Under-appreciated at the time, King… has aged brilliantly. FNM were the 90s’ most inventive band – listen to this for proof!

Fear Factory - Demanufacture

Man met machine on Fear Factory’s breakthrough record – a bleak view of a dystopian future that hit home with the force of a piston factory.

Life Of Agony - Ugly

Streetwise hardcore kid Keith Caputo channelled his inner pain on LOA’s second album – and there was a lot of it. A master- piece of cathartic misery.

Meshuggah - Destroy Erase Improve

The point where they perfected the formula… and it was magnificent. Way ahead of its time, the rest of the world is still playing catch-up.

Monster Magnet - Dopes To Infinity

Acid-spiked riffs and Dave Wyndorf’s mind-melting worldview combined on MM’s nuclear-powered trip through the cosmos. Trans- dimensional stoner metal.

Paradise Lost - Draconian Times

90s British metal bands lagged behind their US and Euro counterparts. With this commercial breakthrough, PL proved they could step up.

White Zombie - Astro-Creep: 2000

Rob Zombie’s crazed B-movie vision came to stadium-sized fruition on his band’s final album. A helluva of a way to bow out.

