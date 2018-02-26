The making of Betraying The Martyrs' album The Resilient (part one)

Last year, Parisian metalcore crew Betraying The Martyrs released their third full-length The Resilient on Sumerian Records, and in this exclusive video, the band reveal how the record came to be.

Following the release of previous album Phantom, the band toured relentlessly, slogging it around the world supporting the likes of Slipknot and Asking Alexandria, which really took a toll on everyone involved. The band, already burning out, then had to replace drummer Mark Mironov as he was unable to fully commit his time due to complications arising from his Russian citizenship.

Recruiting Boris Le Gal into the ranks, work slowly began on The Resilient. The guys spent much more time in pre-production this time round, wanting to find their sound again, and reconnect as people and friends.

Locking themselves in a practice room for 10 hours a day, playing each song over and over again, making tweaks here and there, culminating in what vocalist Aaron Matts describes as Betraying The Martyr’s “best record yet.”

Betraying The Martyrs’ latest album The Resilient is out now, via Sumerian Records, and available to order from Amazon.

Betraying The Martyrs’ 2018 UK/Ireland tour dates

Mar 01: Boileroom, Guildford, UK

Mar 02: The Haunt, Brighton, UK

Mar 03: Rock City Basement, Nottingham, UK

Mar 04: The Borderline, London, UK

Mar 05: The Bread Shed, Manchester, UK

Mar 06: Voodoo Lounge, Dublin, IRE

Mar 07: Audio, Glasgow, UK

Mar 08: The Fleece, Bristol, UK

