The Def Leppard fanpack: 36 years in the making

Today sees the release of Classic Rock’s Leppard fanpack, a special edition of the band’s new album featuring a 116-page magazine. In our exclusive video, Joe Elliott reveals how two of the men responsible for much of the fanpack, Classic Rock’s Editor At Large Geoff Barton and legendary rock photographer Ross Halfin, have been there since the very beginning.

“It’s ironic that those two people came to see Def Leppard when it all started off,” says Joe. “I’d been writing to Geoff in 1979, saying ‘Come and see Def Leppard’, and he didn’t want to come all the way to Sheffield, but eventually he did, and from that moment on we started getting some really serious coverage.”

“This [the fanpack] was a very personal thing for me,” says Geoff. “Having seen the band so many years ago, I didn’t want to eff it up. I wanted to make it something special, something the band would like, something that the fans would enjoy.”

In our video, Joe and Geoff talk about the night they met at Crookes Working Mens Club in Sheffield, about the cheap price of whiskey and coke, about eating sandwiches at Joe’s parents house after the show, and about making the fanpack.

The Def Leppard Fanpack features the band's new album, (including two bonus tracks unavailable elsewhere) a 116-page magazine featuring all-new interviews with all five band members, all-new photos and a track-by-track guide to the album, a series of collectable art cards, and a metal Def Leppard keyring.

