The best deals on Bluetooth speakers in HMV's summer tech sale

Isn't it about time you sorted yourself out with some bluetooth speakers? They're super-convenient, more affordable than ever before, frequently great-sounding, and they'll turn your smartphone into the kind of mobile music device that'll power any party.
HMV's summer tech sale offers features a host of real Bluetooth bargains at a whole range of prices. Whether you need a portable or mains-powered device, something for an impromptu house party or a campsite soiree, you shouldn't have any problem finding something that precisely suites your needs.
- The best deals on headphones in HMV's summer tech sale
- Attention! The Louder pop-up t-shirt store is now online
- Save up to 50% on rock and metal band merch at EMP
House Of Marley Get Together Signature Black Bluetooth Speaker: was £199.99 now £129.99
House Of Marley pride themselves on using recycled, sustainable and "world-friendly" materials, which means you can bask in the warm glow of saving the planet with this wireless speaker. Comes with built in rechargeable battery, bamboo front and wireless Bluetooth audio system. Also available in Midnight and Denim.View Deal
Fresh N Rebel Rockbox Chunk Concrete Bluetooth Speaker: was £119.99 now £49.99
According to its manufacturers, the Rockbox Chunk Fabriq Edition is a wireless speaker "for those who are looking for a little bit more". One charge will grant you 20 hours of airtime, and DSP technology with passive bass allows booming bass at any volume. Also available in cloud colourway.
House Of Marley Get Together Mini Signature Black Bluetooth Speaker: was £129.99 now £99.99
The smaller sibling of the full-sized Get Together featured above, this scaled down version promises to pack a lot into a small package. Comes with voice prompt and 10 hours of play time, and is also available in palm and denim colourways.View Deal
Sony SRSXB21 Blue Bluetooth Speaker: was £99.99 now £79.99
This speaker apparently focuses its efforts on creating a "live music experience", creating "festival vibes wherever you go". They've pumped the bass up and included party lights and a "party booster", whatever that is. Looks like Sony really, really want you guys to party hard.View Deal
House Of Marley Chant BT Black Bluetooth Speaker: was £59.99 now £29.99
This teeny, portable Bluetooth speaker has improved bass control, Bluetooth 4.1, eight hours of play time per charge and gives you, apparently, "a powerful sound to take on any adventure". Like all House Of Marley products, it's made with recycled and sustainable materials.View Deal
Kitsound Ovation 60W Black Bluetooth Soundbar: was £149.99 now £49.99
Using spatial time delay, the Kitsound Ovation can make your room fill and swell with the glorious sound of rock ‘n’ roll – meaning you no longer need a multi-speaker setup! It also comes with Movie Mode and Night Mode to suit whatever you're doing.View Deal
House Of Marley Bag Of Riddim 2 Bluetooth Speaker: was £249.99 now £149.99
Yes, it might look like Wall-E, but it’s also portable speaker boasting “unrivalled sound”. The Bag Of Riddim offers 10 hours of playtime and bass ports, as well as an integrated aux input allowing you to connect to just about any device! It’s also comes with a travelling bag made from organic cotton, hemp and recycled plastic bottles.View Deal
DeFunc Duo Black Bluetooth Stereo Speakers: was £149.99 now £99.99
This pair of DeFunc speakers (an amalgam of design and functionality) can be used simultaneously for 360º sound or independently from each other. Packing a 10 hour playback time, each speaker contains four mini speakers, so you effectively have eight speakers blasting out those power ballads!
Sony SRSXB30 Blue Bluetooth Speaker: was £149.99 now £89.99
The SRSXB30 isn’t just a speaker, it comes with multi-coloured flashing lights and has an Extra Bass function with dual passive radiators if you just need to feel more. Not only that, but it’s water resistant, so if you’re partying inside or outside, you don’t need to worry. View Deal
SRSXB31 Black Bluetooth Speaker: was £149.99 now £119.99
The SRSXB31 is all about the feeling of live music, giving you the option of a Live Sound mode to create a “unique three-dimensional sound experience.” It’s also rustproof, waterproof and dustproof – so you can take that rock festival vibe just about anywhere!
There are also great deals on turntables, bluetooth speakers and more in the HMV Summer Tech Sale.