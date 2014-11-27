Test your knowledge of German thrash with The German Panzer

Do you know your Sodom from your Kreator, your Tankard from your Holy Moses? Well test your knowledge against The German Panzer’s Marcel “Schmier” Schirmer in this german thrash challenge.

As you’d expect, the frontman of The German Panzer and Destruction knows a thing or two about his homeland’s thrash metal scene – he even corrects our quizmaster at one point! But can you do better?

The German Panzer’s forthcoming album Send Them All To Hell is out 1st December and available to pre-order here via Nuclear Blast.