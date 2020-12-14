This is the only hurdy gurdy cover of System Of A Down’s Toxicity you need to hear today

2020 has been the year of many things, most of them bad. Thankfully, there have been a few good things happen between the pestilence and political insanity. not least the fact that the hurdy gurdy has finally assumed its rightful place in the pantheon of heavy metal instruments.

We've had plenty of hurdy gurdy action so far this year, including Slipknot, Pantera and Black Sabbath songs reimagined in a medieval style.

Now it's the turn of System Of A Down’s Toxicity to get the wheezing-cat-being-shoved-back-and-forth-through-a-mangle treatment, this time courtesy of YouTube star and hurdy gurdy-er Michalina Malisz.

This one's slightly different, because she's backed by drums and bass rather than just hurdy gurdying solo. But it still captures the original’s weirdness perfectly.

Check it out above, then go visit Michalina’s YouTube page for more hurdy gurdy brilliance.