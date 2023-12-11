10 rock and metal covers of Christmas classics that sound made up but actually happened

Rock bands have pretty much been covering Christmas songs since rock itself has been knocking about. From The Beatles covering Good King Wenceslas to Lemmy belting out Run Rudolph Run, you can pretty much fill your entire festive season with rock and heavy metal re-dubs of Christmas classics and barely scratch the surface.

Still, there are some covers of Christmas favourites out there that feel like they were conjured up in some woozy, eggnog-powered fever dream rather than songs that actually made it to tape. Whether it's metal heavyweights turning in hellish versions of traditional carols or emo icons embracing the Queen Of Christmas herself, here are ten Christmas cover songs by rock mainstays that were so unexpected we still can't quite believe they actually happened.

Bad Religion - Hark! The Herald Angels Sing

We're not quite sure what was more shocking: predominately atheist punk rock legends Bad Religion putting out an entire album of traditional Christmas covers in 2013, or the fact that it was actually...well...not half bad?! Not only did the Cali crew successfully inject a bit of vigour and energy into foundational festive bangers like O Come All Ye Faithful and Angels We Have Heard On High, but they did so in a refreshingly earnest way that kept those originals' festive spirit firmly intact.

Korn - Jingle Bells

Yes, we've all heard Korn's hilariously raucous version of Kidnap The Sandy Claws from the Nightmare Before Christmas anniversary soundtrack, but did you know they also once recorded their own version of Jingle Bells during the studio sessions for Follow The Leader? It was a sludgy death metal re-dub named Jingle Balls. And it sounds exactly as you'd imagine.

My Chemical Romance - All I Want For Christmas Is You

Yes, everyone's favourite emo kings once produced their own (delightfully scrappy and unhinged, it has to be said) take on Mariah Carey's all-conquering Christmas Anthem. Though often associated with Warner Bros Records' 2009 Gift Wrapped compilation, the cover was actually originally recorded for the 2004 edition of KROQ's annual Christmas charity album, titled Kevin & Bean's Christmastime in the 909.

The Misfits - You're A Mean One, Mr. Grinch

Recorded for the horror-punk godfathers' festive 2013 EP Horror Xmas (what was it with major punk bands knocking out Chrimbo-themed material that year?!), Misfits' take on the legendary signature theme for Dr Seuss' most beloved curmudgeon is completely bizarre, but it did give us that crude Grinch/Crimson Ghost mash-up for the EP's cover art, at least. So that's something.

Chuck Billy, Scott Ian et al - Silent Night

Bringing together an Avengers(ish) team of metal icons, the snappily titled We Wish You A Metal Xmas And A Headbanging New Year album gave us some absolute doozies, not least the majestic Ronnie James Dio singing God Rest Ye, Merry Gentlemen and an incredible power trio of Lemmy, Dave Grohl and Billy Gibbons smashing out a rollocking version of Chuck Berry's Run Rudolph Run. The most surreal moment on the record, however, has to be the hilarious reimagining of Silent Night, powered by Anthrax's Scott Ian and Jon Donais and The Cult's Chris Wyse and John Tempesta, growled fearsomely by Testamemt's Chuck Billy.

Twisted Sister - Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas

Given that the glam metal favourites have now called it a day, it's pretty wild to think that Twisted Sister's final album will have been a collection of Christmas covers released in 2006. Commencing with a knowingly daft version of Hugh Martin and Ralph Blane's Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas that starts off acoustic before swinging into full on rawk, it's safe to say that this release was simply a case of a beloved band well into their career just enjoying the hell out of themselves. And why not?

Christopher Lee - Jingle Bells

Betcha didn't think that that Korn madness wouldn't be the strangest version of Jingle Bells on this list, right? Yes, legendary actor and renown heavy metal fan Sir Christopher Lee released a couple of Christmas-themed EPs late into his amazing career, and they were as surreal as you'd assume. For our money, though, nothing topped his gleefully off the rails cover of Jingle Bells - renamed Jingle Hell, of course. We can't even begin to try and do this one justice - just listen to it.

Tarja Turunen - Frosty The Snowman

Given that Nightwish's dramatic reimagining of Walking In The Air is one of the greatest metal Christmas songs ever, we shouldn't be too surprised that the band's former singer Tarja Turunen has tried her hand at more festive anthems since she left the band. Turning Frosty The Snowman into an eerie, operatic anthem, though? We did not see that one coming. And if you like the sound of this sort of thing, you can find a whole album of it courtesy of her recent release, Dark Christmas.

Halford - We Three Kings

Much has rightly been made of Rob Halford's brilliant second run with Judas Priest. What's often glossed over, however, is the fact that he took a brief pause from the band in 2009 to bash out a selection of Christmas anthems with his solo band Halford. A mixture of original compositions and covers, our pick of the bunch is this proudly gung ho, galloping version of We Three Kings.

Weezer - O Holy Night

Should we really be that surprised that a band like Weezer are partial to knocking out a Christmas song or two? Probably not, but there's still undoubtedly a surreally giddy thrill to hearing their unmistakable sound wrapped around such a haunting, old school festive hymn. Did you know that Christmas With Weezer, the EP from whence this cut came, was originally made as a soundtrack to a Weezer mobile game? Well now you do!