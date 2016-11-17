Steve Hillage On Gong, Mike Oldfield And His Early Solo Career

Steve Hillage chats to Prog Editor about his career in the early to mid 1970s in this exclusive interview clip

Hillage, who has recently released the 22-disc, career-spanning box set Searching For The Spark. It features music from the very earliest part of his career with Uriel, Arzachel and Khan, through his time with Gong, his burgeoning and successful career as a solo artist in his own right and his move towards ambient dance music with System 7.

In this clip, Hillage talks about his calling time on Khan, working with the mercurial Kevin Ayers, at length on his time with Gong, appearing with Mike Oldfield at the Queen Elizabeth Hall in 1973, and his solo career from Fish Rising through to Green.

Searching For The Spark is on sale now.