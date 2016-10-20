Steve Hillage Discusses His New Searching For The Spark Box Set

Steve Hillage’s epic 22 disc box set Searching For The Spark is released through Snapper records tomorrow.

Here’s part one of a series of clips of the prog guitar legend, producer and ambient dance pioneer in conversation with Prog Editor Jerry Ewing about the box set and his entire career. Prog will be bringing you further clips of the lengthy interview over the next week or so, as the pair talk about Hillage’s early musical forays, leading through his time with Gong, his solo career, his work as a producer to the likes of It Bites and Simple Minds and his interest in dance music with System 7, all the way through to his recent reunion with Gong.