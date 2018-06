Speaking to Classic Rock at Soundwave in Australia, Slash talks about this year’s festival, coping with travel, testing new material, and the books he reads on the road.

“I’ve been reading a lot of stuff by writers who are people I might work with in the horror genre movie space,” says the guitarist. “I’ve been reading a lot of more or less unknown writers to see which guys might fit. Right now I’m reading Adam Neville’s The Ritual. It’s awesome so far.”