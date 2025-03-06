Ronnie Romero was singing with Spanish metal band Lords Of Black when Ritchie Blackmore hand-picked him to become singer in the resurrected Rainbow. Since then, he has performed with Michael Schenker, ex-Whitesnake guitarist Adrian Vanbenberg and, as a member of Elegant Weapons, with Judas Priest’s Richie Faulkner. Now the Chilean vocalist is about to start his first ever UK headline tour, hoping to dispel his reputation as a gun for hire.

How did Ritchie Blackmore come to ask you to join Rainbow ten years ago?

I was in a Rainbow cover band in Spain, and Candy, Ritchie’s wife, saw me singing those songs on YouTube. They called me. I couldn’t believe it. Since I was a kid, Ritchie was my biggest hero in rock music.

In that four-year period you did around fifteen shows. Do you have a favourite memory?

The shows were great, but I will always remember the time we spent together personally. Like rehearsals. Him telling stories over a few beers. Ritchie is a great storyteller.

Few people get to meet The Man In Black these days. What’s he like?

People think of him as an angry, unfriendly guy, and that’s not Ritchie. I knew him at a period of time when he was in a very good place. He’s married and he has a beautiful family. He has an incredible sense of humour.

The same question about Michael Schenker, whose album Immortal you sang on in 2021?

Compared to Ritchie, on the personal side he’s a bit more distant, but professionally he was very cool and smart. Ritchie likes to jam, whereas Michael is very regimented. Two different worlds, but I enjoyed them both.

At around the same time, you joined the band Vandenberg. Here is where it all starts to get confusing.

After we recorded the Vandenberg album [2020] I was told there would be no touring, so I joined Michael. And suddenly there were lots of Vandenberg shows. I stayed with Michael. That’s the short version of the story.

Other acts you’ve been involved with include Sunstorm and the Intelligent Music Project, the latter entering the Eurovision Song Contest. For someone aiming to establish themselves as a credible artist, a very strange choice.

[Laughing] I agree. That’s no environment for a rock musician. I was dragged into Eurovision, unfortunately. And I really regret it. Right now I’m dropping the other things I’ve done unless they’re studio projects. I’m really, really focusing on my solo career, apart from Elegant Weapons, the side-band of [Judas Priest guitarist] Richie Faulkner.

The title of your 2023 solo album, Too Many Lies, Too Many Masters, is appropriate and seems to emphasise your previous statement.

After three years with Michael, I want to step aside from being seen as the singer of another guy. I’m intrigued to know how people will react to an album and a tour in my own name. I’m told the [ticket] sales are really good.

Too Many Lies was preceded by a pair of solo covers albums. Again, not conducive to being taken seriously as a creative force.

The record label [Frontiers] wanted to keep my name out there. I wasn’t sure about that. It was a moment that made me think: “Okay, from now on it must be the real thing.”

What should we expect on this solo tour?

We’ll mostly play my own material, but I know people will expect to hear some Rainbow and Schenker and I’m happy to do that stuff. DL

Ronnie Romero’s UK tour begins on March 6. Tickets are onsale now.