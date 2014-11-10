VIDEO: Robb Flynn on writing Machine Head's Bloodstone & Diamonds album

Machine Head release their eighth album Bloodstone & Diamonds today and here the mainman himself Robb Flynn talks about how it all came together...

Citing The Cure as an influence regarding musical progression, Robb believes that you have to let the music “ take you where it wants to go” and that you can’t force it. He continues to say that the fear you feel is the most important thing to face when writing an album – “do your own thing and own it,” Flynn advises.

Killers & Kings was the first song to take a complete form (despite having a silly chorus to begin with) while Beneath The Silt was written on tour around Europe, Robb reveals.

