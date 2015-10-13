Road Trippin': While She Sleeps

HOW HAS 2015 PANNED OUT FOR WHILE SHE SLEEPS?

Mat Welsh [guitar]: “2015 has been incredible so far. We’ve been almost solidly on tour since April and we’ve been to some incredible places, played some insane shows and watched our new album reach places we never imagined possible. It’s been our best year yet.”

DO YOU HAVE ANYTHING SPECIAL PLANNED FOR THE DATES WITH BULLET?

“We’re excited to be back in the UK and actually play some places we haven’t hit before. It’s going to be a sweaty one! The set we’re planning is a ripper, but if you want to know more you’re going to have to come to a show!”

DO YOU FEEL A SENSE OF COMPETITION WITH THE BANDS YOU TOUR WITH?

“Generally on tour it’s a total bro-down and live music brings a beautiful sense of unity to a room, so it’s mainly about having fun and connecting with the crowd. But I wouldn’t say there isn’t a slight sense of competition on a tour. At the end of the day we want people at the show to leave thinking, ‘Sleeps blew my mind tonight!’ Ha ha! That’s why we put so much into it. We play the same whether it’s to 10,000 or 100. Go hard or go home.”

WHAT’S YOUR FAVOURITE UK MOTORWAY SERVICE STATION AND WHY?

“Woodall, just past Junction 30 on the M1. It’s our local servo, and if you see that you know we’re basically home. It also has a 24-hour McDonald’s so if you’re feeling like a naughty bastard it’s got you covered.”

HOW MUCH DO YOU GUYS PARTY THESE DAYS?

“We tell ourselves we party less but truthfully we still rage like fuck. I guess it’s more about choosing when you do it, ha ha! If there’s a big show tomorrow we’ll try and keep things reserved, whether that happens or not is a different story.”