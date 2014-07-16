Religion: Brian Fallon

You would describe yourself as a religious person. What does that mean to you?

I’m an old-school Jesus/God, very traditional guy because I was brought up Christian. But I don’t agree with a lot of Christian people and I don’t think they agree with me.

Do people confront you over your beliefs?

Sometimes, sure. When I tell people I’m a Christian some people will immediately think of what other Christians have said Christianity means. But I’ve been wrong so many times that I’m not about to force my thoughts on anyone.

What is your vision of God?

Sometimes, to me, God is an angry dad waiting to strike you with lightning; sometimes he’s the only guy left when you’ve burned everyone else. But I’m smart enough to know that I don’t know what God is. I believe what I believe.

Is the Bible a rule book for your life?

No, because the Bible doesn’t address every situation in life. I believe God, and the Bible, expect me to use common sense and figure things out for myself.

To you talk to God every day?

Not every day. I try to talk to God not out of routine, but because I’m trying to figure out who He is. I feel like I’m chasing God down, and I’m not letting go until I figure out who He is, and what He wants from me.